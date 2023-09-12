More referees needed in Michigan youth sports, down over 5,000 officials

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - John Montney has been a high school referee in the Flint area for over 35 years.
But, this year of his career has been like no other.
There is a severe referee shortage all around Mid-Michigan.
"Right now, we are down. the last time I checked, in the state we're down over 5,000 officials," said Montney. "So in Genesee County, the average is 57 years old as an official. That really is up there."
"We're supposed to have seven-man crews out here during football season. Sometimes we have six, sometimes we have five. So really we need the help. It's a great opportunity to come out and give back to the game."
The Michigan High School Athletics Association is constantly on the look for refs to see more information on how to sign up, click this link.