Mott sends two golfers to NJCAA Division Two National tournament

FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - Last year was the first time Mott Community College sent players to the NJCAA Division Two national tournament, and this year they did it again.
Jake Winterlee and Ashton Gaulin are headed to Twin Lakes Golf Club in Missouri.
For Ashton this is his second year in a row going to the tournament. After coming in 106th place last year, Ashton came into this season with a new attitude.
"I think this year my mental game has changed the most or at least I like to think," Gaulin said laughingly. "Hitting delicate shots and thinking through my round is one of the biggest things that's changed for me and it helped me lower my scores."
Just like last year. Ashton won't be alone, his teammate Winterlee also qualified for the national tournament.
But, one year ago, Jake couldn't see himself in this position."
"Last year, I didn't really get to play because I got in a car accident," Jake explains. "I got hit right on my door and then my [right] arm broke and my jaw broke. So, last year was pretty much just healing up. It was tough."
"He barely touched a club last year," Mott golf coach Tim Nestor added. "The work and determination he has put in and the perseverance to fight through all that and go through from where he was last year to be going to the national championship now [I'm] extremely, extremely proud of him."
For both of these golfers, they're excited for the opportunity to compete at the highest level in Missouri this week.
"Mott's a very big college in the state of Michigan so it's cool to be able to go down south and play against all these different college in the throughout the entire US," said Ashton.
Winterlee added, "I'm excited to go play with everyone, to see what competition there is and see how I compare to everyone else."