 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mott summer basketball camp back for first time in two years

  • 0
Mott basketball campers going through dribbling drill

Mott basketball campers going through dribbling drill

FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - For the first time in two-years, the Mott "No Excuses Basketball camp" is back. 

About 50 kids showed up on the Mott campus today.

The camp has been around for over two decades and counselors like future Mott Bear Nate Brown remember coming to the Mott gym as a kid.

"Yesterday, I almost shed a couple of tears because me and my friends talked about this. This is all we looked forward to Mott Camp," said Brown.

We didn't care about AAU. We just wanted to go to Mott camp. I'm definitely mentoring these youngin's. It's a great experience and I love it, I love it."

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you