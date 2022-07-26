Mott summer basketball camp back for first time in two years

FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - For the first time in two-years, the Mott "No Excuses Basketball camp" is back.
About 50 kids showed up on the Mott campus today.
The camp has been around for over two decades and counselors like future Mott Bear Nate Brown remember coming to the Mott gym as a kid.
"Yesterday, I almost shed a couple of tears because me and my friends talked about this. This is all we looked forward to Mott Camp," said Brown.
We didn't care about AAU. We just wanted to go to Mott camp. I'm definitely mentoring these youngin's. It's a great experience and I love it, I love it."