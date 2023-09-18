MSU files notice to terminate Mel Tucker as football coach

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State University filed a notice Monday to terminate Mel Tucker's contract as head football coach.

MSU Athletic Director Alan Haller announced that he provided a written notice to Tucker to end his $95 million contract amid a Title IX investigation into alleged sexual harassment of a sexual assault survivor.

"This notification process is required as part of his existing contract," Haller said. "The notice provides Tucker with seven calendar days to respond and present reasons to me and the interim president as to why he should not be terminated for cause."





The five-page notice to Tucker says he violated the contract by failing to conduct himself "professionally and ethically with integrity and sportsmanship at all times."

The notice adds that Tucker's alleged behavior with the woman, who spoke with the MSU football team about sexual assault, constitutes "moral turpitude" and the contact explicitly outlaws that conduct.

MSU suspended Tucker without pay on Sept. 10, when the allegations against him came to light in a USA Today story. Haller noted that the Title IX investigation will continue into Tucker's conduct.

Activist and rape survivor Brenda Tracy claims that Tucker engaged in a relationship with her after she addressed the MSU football team in 2021. She alleged that he engaged in inappropriate behavior, including masturbating during a video phone call.

Tucker claims their relationship was consensual and he denies any wrongdoing with Tracy.

A Title IX attorney conducted an investigation on behalf of MSU after Tracy filed her complaint last winter. A hearing was scheduled for the week of Oct. 5 to determine whether Tucker violated any rules.

MSU officials have said they were aware that someone filed a Title IX complaint against Tucker, but they were not aware of any specifics until USA Today published details in the Sept. 10 story.

The university will conduct another investigation into who leaked details of the Title IX case before the Oct. 5 hearing.