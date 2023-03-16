MSU v USC NCAA tournament history

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJRT) – Michigan State University and University of Southern California will face-off on Friday.
The Spartans and Trojans will play at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio for the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
MSU won the last match-up against USC in 2009 for the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Leading up to the game the Spartans said they just want to control what they can control.
Izzo said in his press conference Thursday that his team has the ability to be good both offensively and defensively, they just need to put it all together.
The game starts at 12:15 p.m. EST on Friday.