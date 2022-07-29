Mt. Pleasant native Brehm makes cut at Rocket Mortgage Classic

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - Professional golfer and Mt. Pleasant native Ryan Brehm made himself right at home in Detroit at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Brehm shot -5 on Thursday and Friday to make the weekend cut. He's looking forward to continue to play golf in his home state.
"It's absolutely more significant to me," Brehm said. "Being in the home state in something special to me. I was way more nervous than a normal event this week. I feel like the whole crowd's watching me, even if I don't know them. But it incentivizes me to focus a little bit harder and dig deeper."
Brehm had to dig deeper in a few spots on Friday.
"Early on I was hitting the ball fine but found ourselves in just some weird predicaments."
Brehm hit a few shots into the sand traps and one on the opposite fairway, but he was able to get out of those tough situations to make the cut, finishing -2 on Friday.
He says this year at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, he's been able to live in the moment and enjoy the experience.
"It's been a busy week for me but I'm happy to be back," Brehm said. I don't feel like I'm playing for my life this week and that's different. I'm just trying to enjoy it a little bit more and I am."
Brehm will tee off for Round 3 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday at 10:40 a.m.