Mt. Pleasant native Ryan Brehm makes cut at Rocket Mortgage Classic

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - Ryan Brehm shot -5 through the first two rounds of the Rocket Mortgage Classic to make the weekend cut.
The Mt. Pleasant native and MSU alum says he feels at home in Detroit.
"I think the younger version of myself probably would have been more kind of 'grrr,' let's go and put my head down, but the older version of myself really does appreciate all the support," Brehm said.
Brehm had missed the cut in four of his past five tournaments, but he scored -3 in Friday's second round to make his third straight cut at the RMC.
"I came in here this week in a funk and we made a cut and I'm hitting it much better. And same thing happened last year, so I don't know, there's something about being back home."
Taylor Moore, who entered the second day of action tied for the lead, remained at the top of the leaderboard with a score of -13.
Taylor Pendrith also enters the weekend at -13.