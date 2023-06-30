 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Friday June 30th and Saturday July
1st...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Friday June 30th and Saturday July 1st to be an Action Day
for elevated levels of fine particulate (PM2.5). Pollutants are
expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups to Unhealthy
range.

The Action Day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer and Livingston.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state of Michigan and will continue through Saturday, July 1st. The
Air Quality Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible and
reduce refueling your vehicle.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org/

Mt. Pleasant native Ryan Brehm makes cut at Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • 0
Ryan Brehm tees off at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - Ryan Brehm shot -5 through the first two rounds of the Rocket Mortgage Classic to make the weekend cut.

The Mt. Pleasant native and MSU alum says he feels at home in Detroit.

"I think the younger version of myself probably would have been more kind of 'grrr,' let's go and put my head down, but the older version of myself really does appreciate all the support," Brehm said.

Brehm had missed the cut in four of his past five tournaments, but he scored -3 in Friday's second round to make his third straight cut at the RMC.

"I came in here this week in a funk and we made a cut and I'm hitting it much better. And same thing happened last year, so I don't know, there's something about being back home."

Taylor Moore, who entered the second day of action tied for the lead, remained at the top of the leaderboard with a score of -13.

Taylor Pendrith also enters the weekend at -13.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you