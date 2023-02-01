 Skip to main content
NBA star Monte Morris gives Flint teacher tickets to watch him play

  • Updated
Flint native Monte Morris gave former Neithercut Elementary teacher Nancy Vance tickets to Pistons-Wizards game.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - When Flint natives Monte Morris and Kyle Kuzma of the NBA's Washington Wizards play the Detroit Pistons, a special guest will be in the audience.

Morris returned to Neithercut Elementary School in Flint on Tuesday, where he attended grade school, and gave his former fourth-grade teacher tickets to a future game between the Wizards and Pistons.

Morris and Kuzma both grew up in Flint and dreamed of playing together in the NBA while they attended Neithercut Elementary. Fourth-grade teacher Nancy Vance remembers having Morris in her class years ago.

She's excited to watch her former "model student" play in the NBA. The game originally was scheduled at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena in downtown Detroit, but it was postponed.

A makeup date for the game will be announced later.

