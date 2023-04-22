 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New-look Timberwolves feel "urgency" at Northwood Spring Game

  • 0
Northwood's Ethan Whitley running hard at Northwood Spring Game

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - The new-look Northwood Timberwolves, led by first-year head coach Dustin Beurer, took the football field for the final time this spring, eager to put the past in the rearview mirror, and attack the 2023 season with "urgency."

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you