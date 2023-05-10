New Lothrop wrestler Daven Lockwood signs letter of intent to Rochester University

NEW LOTHROP, MICH. (WJRT) - Today over at New Lothrop Daven Lockwood signed his name on the dotted line to wrestle at Rochester University.
This was very special moment for Daven and his family.
He is the first member from his family to go to college.
Daven says being able to accomplish this feat is beyond surreal.
"As a little kid I always dreamed of moments like this but like now that it's here it's like it's It's surreal," said Lockwood. "I've earned it you know, I feel like I have plenty of more work to do."