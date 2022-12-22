NFL Sunday Ticket is leaving DirecTV and heading to YouTube TV

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 10 PM EST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...During the Storm Warning, expect sustained winds up to
36 knots from the west with gusts up to 50 knots. The largest
significant waves will be 6 feet with a potential maximum wave
height of 8 feet. During the Low Water Advisory, abnormally
low water levels expected.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 7 PM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 4 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below
normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating
conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Storm force winds will cause water levels
to drop rapidly across inner Saginaw Bay. Water levels are
forecast to reach 2 feet below low water datum, which is below
the critical mark of minus 10 inches for safe navigation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due
to below normal water levels.

&&

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING
TO 4 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston,
Oakland and Macomb Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will become very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibilities to less than a half
mile at times. The hazardous conditions will impact holiday
weekend travel. Strong winds may bring down tree branches and
cause scattered power outages. The cold wind chills as low as
15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are
not taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The arrival of an arctic cold front after
evening rainfall will result in flash freeze conditions
overnight tonight. Very cold conditions then persist into the
weekend with wind chills dropping to around 15 degrees below
zero at times Friday and Saturday. Scattered lake effect snow
showers may bring additional minor accumulations through
Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

NFL Sunday Ticket is leaving DirecTV and heading to YouTube TV

  • Updated
  • 0
NFL Sunday Ticket is leaving DirecTV and heading to YouTube TV

NFL Sunday Ticket is coming to YouTube TV, the NFL announced on December 21, following years of speculation about which media company would be next to broadcast all out-of-market NFL games to fans.

 Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The popular NFL Sunday Ticket package is leaving DirectTV and heading to YouTube TV.

The NFL announced the partnership with YouTube TV, owned by Google, on Thursday. It follows years of speculation about which media company would be next to own the rights to Sunday Ticket, which broadcasts all out-of-market NFL games to fans.

NFL Sunday Ticket launched in 1994 and has been distributed on DirecTV's satellite service since it began. Starting next season, NFL Sunday Ticket will be available as an add-on package on YouTube TV and standalone on YouTube Primetime Channels.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The Wall Street Journal reported that YouTube will pay an average price of roughly $2 billion a year for the rights to the seven-year package.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the deal with YouTube will "usher in a new era of how fans across the United States watch and follow the NFL."

YouTube TV, a subscription streaming service with more than 100 channels, has been expanding its live sports content in recent years. In 2020, the NFL started streaming NFL Network and NFL RedZone to YouTube TV subscribers.

The poaching of Sunday Ticket from DirecTV also represents a major boost to YouTube TV, one of the many online television services that seeks to replace cable and satellite television.

The NFL is the most popular live television content in America, and the deal is the latest sign that live sports is shifting from cable to streaming platforms. Amazon and Apple have also both struck major sports deals in recent years.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

