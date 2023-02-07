Northwestern star Kelvin Torbert headlines Greater Flint African American Sports Hall of Fame class of 2023

FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - The Great Flint African American Sports Hall of Fame announced their eight member Tuesday at the Flint public library.
The eight member class included:
-Kelvin Torbert, Flint Northwestern basketball 2001, Mr. Basketball 2001, National HS Player of the year 2001
-Marty Embrey, Flint Central basketball 1982, 2-time state champion (1981 & 82)
-Anthony "Tony" Holliday, Coach, Flint Northwestern 1975, 6-time coach of the year
-Tim Littles, Boxer 27-3 professional record with 18 knockouts
-Fernando Smith, Flint Northwestern football, 1990, 8 year NFL career (Vikings, Jaguars, Ravens and Rams)
-Robaire F. Smith, Flint Northern football 1997, Parade All-American (1996)
-Yvonne Thompson, Flint Northern basketball 1984, 1981 state champion
-Andre Wiley, Flint Southwestern basketball 1985, won first ever NCAA dunk contest