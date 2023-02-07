 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Northwestern star Kelvin Torbert headlines Greater Flint African American Sports Hall of Fame class of 2023

  • 0
GFAASHOF nominee Kelvin Torbert

GFAASHOF nominee Kelvin Torbert

FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - The Great Flint African American Sports Hall of Fame announced their eight member Tuesday at the Flint public library. 

The eight member class included:

-Kelvin Torbert, Flint Northwestern basketball 2001, Mr. Basketball 2001, National HS Player of the year 2001

-Marty Embrey, Flint Central basketball 1982, 2-time state champion (1981 & 82)

-Anthony "Tony" Holliday, Coach, Flint Northwestern 1975, 6-time coach of the year

-Tim Littles, Boxer 27-3 professional record with 18 knockouts

-Fernando Smith, Flint Northwestern football, 1990, 8 year NFL career (Vikings, Jaguars, Ravens and Rams)

-Robaire F. Smith, Flint Northern football 1997, Parade All-American (1996)

-Yvonne Thompson, Flint Northern basketball 1984, 1981 state champion

-Andre Wiley, Flint Southwestern basketball 1985, won first ever NCAA dunk contest

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you