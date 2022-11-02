Northwood adds men's and women's lacrosse programs

MIDLAND, MICH. (WJRT) -The Northwood athletic department announced they are adding men's and women's lacrosse programs.
The teams will start exhibition games in the 2023-24 season and will begin regular season competition the following year.
This will be the university's first time having a women's lacrosse team and the second-time having a men's program.
Athletic director Jeff Curtis says these teams coming university speaks to the growth of the lacrosse in Mid-Michigan.
"The stat I actually heard recently is it's the fastest growing sport in the midwest," said Curtis. "The amount of excitement and interest in the sport is huge. It's growing and it's growing quickly. We felt we wanted to apart of that here."