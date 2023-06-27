Northwood's baseball coach accepts new position with CMU

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Northwood University announced that baseball's head coach Jake Sabol has resigned today as he is taking the head coaching position at Central Michigan University.
Sabol will be taking over for Jordan Bischel at CMU. In 2019, Sabol became the new head coach for Northwood University after Bischell accepted a job at Central Michigan.
Jordan Bischel has recently accepted a job to coach for the University of Cincinnati.
"I am very excited for the opportunity to coach at my alma mater, but leaving Northwood is not easy," said Sabol. "I am forever grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the Northwood family and would like to personally thank everyone associated with the program for all of their hard work. I need to especially thank both Jeff Curtis and Dave Marsh for their amazing support of our program over these last five years and for all they do for Northwood. Most of all, I need to thank all of our players and coaches who have been a part of this program. Your willingness to want to be great is the main reason we've had success. Our family culture is something I am so proud of and I will miss being around you every single day. I cannot wait to see what you will continue to accomplish in your lives and I will always be rooting for you from afar."
In Sabol's time at Northwood, he helped lead them to a 140-90-1 overall record. The Timberwolves reached the NCAA Tournament all four years of his tenure. During his final season with the Timberwolves, Sabol had a 42-19 overall record while winning the first Great Midwest Athletic Conference championship in school history.
"Jake Sabol did a tremendous job leading the Northwood baseball program," said Northwood Athletic Director Jeff Curtis. "He is a first-class individual who will do a great job at Central Michigan. We wish him nothing but success going forward.