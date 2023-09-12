Odds stacked against the Chips in matchup with no.9 Notre Dame

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Chips are feeling good right now.
They're coming off their first win of the season against New Hampshire, Bert Emanuel Jr. had a career-high four touchdowns and they scored 45 points.
They haven't scored that many points since 2021.
But, now it's time to come back to earth.
Next up for CMU is no. 9 Notre Dame in South Bend.
A tough task.
Right now, Central Michigan is 34 point underdogs.
Still these Chips like the odds stacked against them.
"It's still 100 yards to the end zone. So, it's still football for me," said Emanuel.
Chippewas head coach Jim McElwain said his team does have a lot to clean up before Saturday's game.
Especially after they given up a combined 76 points in their first two games.
"They're going to take advantage of the things we showed we couldn't stop," said McElwain. "So we got to get that corrected. And let's go enjoy it, man."
Kickoff is set for 2:30 pm on Saturday, the game can be live streamed on Peacock.