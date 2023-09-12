 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Odds stacked against the Chips in matchup with Notre Dame

  • Updated
  • 0
CMU QB Bert Emanuel Jr. taking a snap against New Hampshire

CMU QB Bert Emanuel Jr. taking a snap against New Hampshire

Odds stacked against the Chips against Notre Dame

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Chips are feeling good right now.

They're coming off their first win of the season against New Hampshire, Bert Emanuel Jr. had a career-high four touchdowns and they scored 45 points.


They haven't scored that many points since 2021. But, now it's time to come back to earth.

Next up for CMU is No. 9 Notre Dame in South Bend -- a tough task. Right now, Central Michigan is 34-point underdogs. Still these Chips like the odds stacked against them.

"It's still 100 yards to the end zone. So, it's still football for me," said Emanuel. 

Chippewas head coach Jim McElwain said his team does have a lot to clean up before Saturday's game, especially after they given up a combined 76 points in their first two games. 

"They're going to take advantage of the things we showed we couldn't stop," said McElwain. "So we got to get that corrected. And let's go enjoy it, man."

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. The game can be livestreamed on Peacock. 

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.