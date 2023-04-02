 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Michigan...

Kearsley Creek Near Davison affecting Genesee County.

Tittabawassee River At Midland affecting Midland and Saginaw
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Kearsley Creek Near Davison.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 10.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.2
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- Impact...Water reaches the bottom of the Davison Road bridge
and will begin to dam up against it. Flooding of some homes
occurs just upstream of the Lippincott Blvd bridge.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

O'Leary's two-point conversion helps Maize top Blue in chilly Michigan Spring Game

  • 0
Michigan's Travis O'Leary celebrates after catching two-point conversion

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WJRT) - In a chilly spring game, the Maize team came out on top against the Blue team, 22-21.

Michigan's defense on both teams was ahead of the offense early, but J.J. McCarthy threw a touchdown to Jake Thaw at the end of the first half to help the Maize team tie the game at 7.

After a scoreless third quarter, the Maize and Blue teams combined for 29 points in the fourth quarter.

Leon Franklin ran for two touchdowns for the Maize team and Davis Warren connected with Travis O'Leary to score the game-winning two-point conversion.

O'Leary led all receivers with 7 receptions for 126 yards.

