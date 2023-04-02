O'Leary's two-point conversion helps Maize top Blue in chilly Michigan Spring Game

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WJRT) - In a chilly spring game, the Maize team came out on top against the Blue team, 22-21.
Michigan's defense on both teams was ahead of the offense early, but J.J. McCarthy threw a touchdown to Jake Thaw at the end of the first half to help the Maize team tie the game at 7.
After a scoreless third quarter, the Maize and Blue teams combined for 29 points in the fourth quarter.
Leon Franklin ran for two touchdowns for the Maize team and Davis Warren connected with Travis O'Leary to score the game-winning two-point conversion.
O'Leary led all receivers with 7 receptions for 126 yards.