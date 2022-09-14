OneWheel, One Rider, Endless Fun: The Luke Austin Story

HARTLAND, MICH. (WJRT) - Riders describe it as exciting, challenging and little dangerous.
OneWheel racing is one of the fastest growing sports in the US, and it's like combining mountain biking and skateboarding.
But, it's just one big wheel in the middle of a board.
"It's a huge adrenaline rush pushing these boards to their maximum limits," said Fenton native Luke Austin.
Luke bought his first one-wheel about two years ago
"I rode around in my house for basically 100 miles because I didn't know you could take them out on trails as much at that time."
Nowadays when Luke isn't at his day job, engineer for Underwood Fire Equipment, he's riding on trails all-across Mid-Michigan.
Sebastian Mancuso is the owner and CEO of Sebastian's Motorized Mods & Maintenance and Luke's sponsor.
Mancuso has been taking part in board sports all his life, but he's never seen someone with Luke's skill-set.
"When you have this gift, this skill set that Luke has, when you get on a onewheel for the first time your learning curve is much shorter than some people," said Mancuso. "Just because of some God-given gifts and talents he has."
Just a couple years in Luke already has some hardware.
He took third place at the "Race for the Rail," which is a national competition for the best riders in the US.
Flying upwards of speeds of 30 mph does come with a few bumps and bruise.
"I try to gear up a lot. I got knee pads, elbow pads wrist guards, helmets, chest and hip protectors on as well," said Austin. "I do all this because I know I'm going to fall pushing these limits."
Just like us two-foot walkers, if he fails, Luke just picks himself up and just keeps riding.