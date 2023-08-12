Overseas Elite defeats Team McGee to win Flint City Pro-Am

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - In the first year of the return of the Flint City Pro-Am, Overseas Elite upset Team McGee to win the championship game.
Carmelo Harris scored 39 points for Overseas Elite to win the Most Valuable Player award.
"It just feels good, it's a blessing, I can't say no more than that," Harris said after the game.
NBA veteran and Flint native JaVale McGee joined forces with Rory Jones, who has been the chief organizer of the Pro-Am this summer, to bring the event back to Flint.
"We're just happy with the progress we've had and are looking forward to next year and getting more community sponsors and more community fellowship with this," Jones said.
McGee told ABC12 that his goal is to make the Pro-Am bigger and better next year, which includes adding more teams and getting the league NBA-sanctioned so NBA players like McGee, Miles Bridges and others can participate.
"We decided to this league a month before we did it," McGee said. "Now that we have a year, it will be easy to get it NBA-sanctioned.