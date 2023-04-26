Owosso Speedway adds pavement, lights and walls for upcoming season

OVID, Mich. (WJRT) - The new owners of Shiawassee County's Owosso Speedway have been busy since the last racing season ended last fall.
Rex Wheeler bought the speedway last September and spent the offseason making a number of improvements. He is ready to show off the changes when race cars rip around the oval again this weekend.
Wheeler has added a new lighting system, including the same caution light system that NASCAR uses. There are retaining walls on the backstretch for the first time ever, so grandstands can be added.
Wheeler also repaved the decades-old track on M-21 in Ovid.
"The old asphalt surface had been here since 1988, and it was well overdue for a new surface," he said. "So we completely took it out, we put this new racing surface on. And this is not parking lot asphalt. This is the stuff that is made for racing."
The track also has new safety vehicles, new signage and much more ready to greet fans for its grand opening night this Saturday. If it rains, the event will be pushed to Sunday.