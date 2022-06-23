Owosso's Macy Irelan wins MIss Softball

OWOSSO, MICH. (WJRT) - Macy Irelan was one of the best pitchers to ever put on a glove for Owosso.
She led them to first state championship last year and finished her career with over 1,100 strikeouts.
But there was one thing missing from Macy's resume, he Miss Softball Award and she added that on Thursday.
She is the first player from Owosso to win this award..
Macy said she was driving to practice when she found out the news from her coach JoEllen Smith and emotions just rained over her.
"This is an award that was out there, but not one that I could reach," said Irelan. "I feel like I just worked my butt off and people can now see if you work your butt off you can achieve whatever you want."