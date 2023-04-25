Paul Doroh named as the new head coach of the Flint City Bucks

FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - Paul Doroh has been named the new head coach of the Flint City Bucks.
Doroh was the Bucks' associate head coach last season.
“I can’t tell you how excited I am about getting this opportunity,"
Doroh said in a statement. "It is hard to believe that I have been affiliated with this club for over 25 years. This is going to be an exciting season for all of us and for the fans, supporters and sponsors in Flint.”
Doroh said in a statement. "It is hard to believe that I have been affiliated with this club for over 25 years. This is going to be an exciting season for all of us and for the fans, supporters and sponsors in Flint.”
Previous head coach Andy Wagstaff, will become a team advisor alongside Gary Parsons, director of coaching and player personnel.
Doroh played for the Bucks in 1997 and competed for a national title.