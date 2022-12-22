Pelé's health has worsened, hospital says

 Skip to main content
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 10 PM EST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...During the Storm Warning, expect sustained winds up to
36 knots from the west with gusts up to 50 knots. The largest
significant waves will be 6 feet with a potential maximum wave
height of 8 feet. During the Low Water Advisory, abnormally
low water levels expected.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 7 PM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 4 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below
normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating
conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Storm force winds will cause water levels
to drop rapidly across inner Saginaw Bay. Water levels are
forecast to reach 2 feet below low water datum, which is below
the critical mark of minus 10 inches for safe navigation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due
to below normal water levels.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING
TO 4 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7
inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston,
Oakland and Macomb Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM Thursday to 4 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will become very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibilities to less than a half
mile at times. The hazardous conditions will impact holiday
weekend travel. Strong winds may bring down tree branches and
cause scattered power outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The arrival of an arctic cold front after
evening rainfall will result in flash freeze conditions
overnight tonight. Very cold conditions then persist into the
weekend with wind chills dropping to around 15 degrees below
zero at times Friday and Saturday. Scattered lake effect snow
showers may bring additional light accumulations into Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Pelé's health has worsened, hospital says

  • 0
Pelé's health has worsened, hospital says

Pele helped Brazil win three World Cup titles -- in 1958, 1962 and 1970.

 Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

Pelé's health has worsened and the Brazilian soccer great now requires greater care due to the progression of his cancer, according to a statement by the Albert Einstein Jewish Hospital in São Paulo on Wednesday.

Pelé was admitted to the hospital on November 29 for a respiratory infection and "re-evaluation of the chemotherapy treatment over the colon cancer identified in September 2021," the hospital said at the time.

Now Pelé "presents progression of the oncological disease and requires greater care related to renal (kidney) and cardiac dysfunctions," the hospital said Wednesday.

The need for greater care means Pelé will spend Christmas at the Albert Einstein Jewish Hospital in São Paulo, his daughter Kely Nascimento said in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

"Our Christmas at home has been suspended," Nascimento wrote. "We decided with the doctors that, for various reasons, it would be better for us to stay here, with all the care that this new family ... Einstein gives us!!" added Nascimento.

After Pelé was hospitalized in November, Nascimento explained that the former soccer player had had Covid-19, despite being vaccinated "with all doses," and because the chemotherapy had made him more fragile, he contracted a lung infection.

Pelé is widely considered to be one of the greatest soccer players in history.

He played in four World Cups, winning three -- in 1958, 1962, 1970 -- as well as scoring 12 goals in 14 games. He scored 1,281 goals in his professional career in 1,363 games.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

