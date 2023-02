Weather Alert

...A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM... An area of light accumulating snow will expand across the area through the early morning hours. This in combination with temperatures falling into the lower and middle 20s will lead to some roads becoming or remaining snow covered and slippery, particularly secondary roads, bridges and overpasses. Use caution while driving overnight and allow extra time to reach your destination. Be prepared for variable road conditions.