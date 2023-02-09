Powers promotes offensive coordinator to head coach

FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - Powers Tyler Wellman is going from calling the offensive plays to running the entire show.
The Chargers athletic department announced Wellman as their next head coach.
He is taking over for Drew Burton, who led the Chargers for one season before accepting a position at Northwood.
Wellman believes him being apart of the staff last season will make for a smooth transition.
"It helps the kids too," said Wellman. "In a sense, the verbiage doesn't change. Keep that consistent is huge. Our goals is to live up to what Powers has been in the past."