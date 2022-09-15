Previous MMA agreement could hold up Shields v. Marshall

FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - After the fight between Flint's Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall was postponed due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
Boxxer, the promoter for the fight, said they are working to reschedule the undisputed middleweight title fight for October 15th.
But, there may be another snag in the road.
Shields previously signed an MMA agreement with the Professional Fighters League to fight on November 25th.
In order to fight Marshall next month, she would will need permission from PFL.
Shields' manager Mark Taffet told ABC12, he believes this will get resolved and Claressa will fight Marshall.
But, they also have to keep an open-mind to an MMA fight in November.