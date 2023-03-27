Promise fulfilled: Marquise Gray leads Beecher to State Title

FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - During his playing career, Marquise Gray was seen as the savior of Beecher basketball.
The team hadn't won a state championship since 1987. The 6'9 forward carried that weight on his broad shoulders.
Gray led to Bucs to state final in 2003 against Detroit St. Martin, but Beecher lost, 62-46.
Fast-forward 20 years later, Gray fulfilled his promise to BucTown and brought home the D3 state championship as a head coach, defeating Traverse City St. Francis, 64-50.
"It don't sink in because in my mind. I'm still young, slim and dunk on people Quise," said Gray. "But the reality is I still can't physically impose my will on the game. No matter how much I want to. I have to teach my player how to do that. That's the hard part."
In each of his first two years as Beecher's head coach, former Spartan Marquise Gray has guided his team to the Breslin for the state tournament.
This Saturday, he final got to raise the trophy.
As the final seconds ticked off the clock, Gray had a moment to reflect on the over 30 years it took to get to this moment.
"How many people sacrificed for me to be in this moment?" Gray explained. "From my two older brother, Kennan and Quinton Gray to my mother Rebecca Gray to my wife to the Beecher community to my assistant coach. I'm just grateful man."
All year long, Gray has been drilling into his team to be ready for your championship moment.
Robert Lee Jr. grabbed the bull by the horns against St. Francis. He scored 29 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to end his career as a two-time state champion.
"I felt like we couldn't let the game slip-out our hands. We had to keep playing hard and eventually we were going to get the outcome that we got," said Rob.
Coach Gray had high praise for the two-time All-stater.
"He's a kid I would give my right arm for. I have a two-year old daughter. If my daughter grows up and dates a guy like Robert Lee, I'll be happy. He's a great kid. He does everything the right way. He doesn't take short-cuts."
Rob wasn't alone all through-out the game countless Bucs made winning plays.
Whether it was Jakobie Holliday Jr, Kevin Tiggs Jr, Wasir James, Keyonta Menifield, Jaylin Townsend or DeMarcus Burke Jr.
Every Buc put their finger-print on this championship.
Beecher says they're looking forward to repeating their D3 state title next year.