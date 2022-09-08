Reese's Angie Compton named MHSCA volleyball coach of the year

REESE, MICH. (WJRT) - The Michigan high school coaches association named Reese head coach Angie Compton the Volleyball coach of the year for the 2021 season.
Compton led Reese to their first state championship last year.
She says to be recognized for what her and her players accomplished is a humbling experience.
"I'm so thankful to be nominated," said Compton. "There are so many great coaches and to be in the ranks of them and to be looked at as a leaders for all of our Michigan coaches. It's crazy to me."