Saginaw boxer Jermaine Franklin eager to 'destroy' on Saturday

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - Coming off of the only two losses of his career, Saginaw native Jermaine Franklin is ready to return to the win column in his home state.
Franklin (21-2, 14 KOs) is facing Isaac Munoz (17-0-1) at the Masonic Temple in Detroit on Saturday night.
"Honestly, I'm thinking destroy," Franklin told ABC12.
Franklin lost to Dillian Whyte by major decision and Anthony Joshua by unanimous decision in his previous two fights across the pond in England.
"I let the refs get to me too much, because I expect everything to be fair," Franklin said.
In a return to his home state, the 989 Assassin is eager to return to his winning ways against Munoz.
"Being from Saginaw kind of gave me a will of steel," Franklin said. "A lot of promoters told me I was too fat, I'm too short, I won't be a good heavyweight, I'm not tall enough, I don't have the reach. I just proved all those guys wrong."
Headlining the event is undisputed super featherweight champion Alycia Baumgardner, a Detroit-based boxer who is looking to avenge the only loss of her career in a rematch against Christina Linardatou.
"I'm fighting somebody who took my 'L'," Baumgardner said. "So I have every reason to flip that switch and turn it on and keep it on because it's time to work come Saturday night."
The boxing event begins at 8 p.m. at the Masonic Temple in Detroit and will be streaming on DAZN.