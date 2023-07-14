Saginaw boxer Jermaine Franklin says he has experience on his side in fight against Munoz

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - One day away from his fight against Isaac Munoz, Saginaw native Jermaine Franklin stepped on the scale for his weigh-in at Campus Martius Park in downtown Detroit.
"141.2!" the announcer exclaimed.
Franklin weighed in 16 pounds lighter than Munoz, who checked in at 257.4 pounds.
Despite the weight advantage for Munoz, Franklin says he has the edge in quality experience.
"He has experience, but I have experience on a different level," Franklin said. "We're really just going to try to see what mistakes can we get him to make cause he haven't had a fighter this caliber yet."
As for the main event, Christina Linardartou walked to the podium with a confident smile and a hat that had one word, 'War.'
Detroit native Alycia Baumgardner says she's ready to bring the battle to Linardartou, the only opponent that's defeated her, this Saturday.
"This is war," Baumgardner said. "It's war when you step in that ring, and I'm prepared for battle and I like that."
"Like I said before, I'm a hunter. I'm shooting right through the heart."
Coming off of two decision losses to Dillian Whyte and Anthony Joshua, Franklin says that the undefeated Munoz hasn't seen a fighter quite like him.
"I think I'm the best boxer in the world, honestly," Franklin said. "I'm the best fighter he ever faced, hands down."