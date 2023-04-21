Saginaw picks left-wing Aiden Young 16th overall

SAGINAW, MICH. (WJRT) - With the 16th overall pick, the Spirit selected left-wing Aiden Young from the London Jr. Knights.
“This young guy plays our style,” said Spirit GM Dave Drinkill. “He hangs on to pucks, he makes plays, he’s ultra-competitive. When you start bringing those qualities to me, I’m going out to watch him play.”
Spirit still had two more picks on the night.
Saginaw picked-up Jacob Cloutier with the 36th overall pick from the Pittsburgh Penguin Elite.
Then with the second-pick in the 3rd round,. the Spirit took center Carson Harmer, who scored 20 goals and 20 assists for the Huron-Perth Lakers.