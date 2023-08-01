Saginaw sisters make a splash in boxing

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw native Naudia Hernandez wants to be women’s boxing’s next big thing.
The 12-year-old won her first-ever national championship this summer in Toledo.
"When I first started actually competing fighting, I would just be thinking about my future like, 'I really want to do this. I really want to be big,'" she said.
Naudia picked up the sport of boxing at the age of nine.
Her interest in the sport inspired her younger sister Nyelli to compete as well.
'She went there a couple weeks before me and she got me into it and I just liked it and I started seeing how good she is and I just felt like I wanted to do that too," Nyelli said.
Nyelli, 10, also won a national championship in Toledo.
Their coach Jay Garcia of Saginaw Boxing Club says there were moments that Naudia thought about giving the sport up entirely.
"It's amazing because there's plenty of times where she was like, 'Coach, I want to do basketball because these girls don't want to fight me,'" Garcia said.
Within three years, Naudia and Nyelli were not only competing in tournaments, but they also were winning championships.
"Naudia told me she wants to be one of the greatest," Garcia said. "I know she wants to be a world champ on day."
Saginaw’s Hernandez sisters say this is just the beginning.
"I think boxing could take me a lot of places like traveling, that would be really cool, and I'd would be with my sister too," Nyelli said.
"I want to be ranked top 5 one day, top three," Naudia said. "I'm going to make it, I know I am.
The Hernandez sisters will be having a meet and greet this Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Saginaw Boxing Gym (604 Oak Street).