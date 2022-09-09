Saginaw Spirit's Michael Misa sit-down interview with Yousef Nasser

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - 15-year-old Michael Misa is one of the best hockey prospects in the world.
ABC12's Yousef Nasser spoke with Misa about his first hockey memories, being one of only a handful of players to be granted exceptional status to play in the OHL, and his expectations for the Saginaw Spirit this season.
YN: "What's your first memory playing hockey?"
MM: "Probably stepping on the ice with my brother and my parents at the age of three teaching me how to skate was the first time I ever experienced hockey and it went from there and I just loved it."
YN: "What does the sport mean to you, why do you think it's so special to you?"
MM: "At a young age, I've been playing up a year my whole life and I've just found a passion for the sport and really my coaches along the way and everyone that's helped me is why I've gotten to where I am today."
YN: "You're going to be playing with the Saginaw Spirit this year, #1 pick of the OHL Draft. You're one of a few players to get exceptional status. You look at the list of names, guys like John Tavares, Connor McDavid, what does that mean to you, the fact that, only a few people in the history of the sport can relate to what you're about to go through this year?"
MM: "Yeah, it's a tremendous honor, obviously. Those guys are like role models to me. I try to just model my game after them and see what I can learn from them because they've obviously achieved stuff at a much higher level. I'm just getting started."
YN: "In sports, we talk about the Greatest of All Time, the GOAT. Who are some of your GOATs? Some guys you look to for inspiration, guys who you take pieces of their game. Who are some of the guys you look up to in the sport of hockey?"
MM: "Obviously Wayne Gretzky..."
YN: "The Great One!"
MM: "Yeah. The Great. Mario Lemieux. Obviously I look up to McDavid and the great players that play the game now as well."
YN: "This is a young group, but a lot of you guys have the talent like yourself to play in the NHL one day. What's that like to have an opportunity to grow and build with these guys?"
MM: "It's going to be a fun [opportunity] for sure. I think our team has all the pieces now and we're practicing really hard and I think it's really going to click this season."