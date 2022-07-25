Saginaw Valley State looking to soar in 2022

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - Members of the Saginaw Valley State football team expressed optimism that the best is yet to come in 2022.
"This is our third season together," assistant coach Dan McKeown said. "We feel like this is the year we've got our guys."
One of those guys is defensive back Nick Whiteside, who has been with the program since 2018 and was named the GLIAC Defensive Back of the Year in 2021. He says the energy around this year's team is different.
"It's like a brotherhood now," Whiteside said. "All these guys being back, everyone's actually close. Everybody wants to win and everybody is happy for each other."
Saginaw Valley State was ranked fourth in the GLIAC preseason coaches poll that was released on Monday, but Cardinals coaches and players say they are control of their own destiny.
"These dudes are obsessed with the work, that is their standard and we're blessed as coaches to have guys like this," McKeown said.