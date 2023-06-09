 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert in effect for Friday June  9th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Friday June 9th to be an Action Day for elevated levels of
fine particulate in southeast Michigan counties. Pollutants are
expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS range with some
hourly concentrations reaching the UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...Genesee...
Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...Washtenaw...
Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec and Ontario, Canada are
currently impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much
of Michigan. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Saginaw's Karim McCune's journey from junior college to UNLV

Karim McCune poses in UNLV uniform

Courtesy: Karim McCune / Twitter

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Karim McCune's path to Division I college football was far from easy.

A high school basketball star at Saginaw High School, McCune decided he wanted to pivot to playing football late in his high school career.

After considering a few different post-high school options, he went to junior college Monterey Peninsula College with the goal of eventually transferring to a Division I school.

After an electric freshman campaign that him post 322 receiving yards with 6 touchdowns in 2022, McCune accepted a scholarship offer from UNLV.

The Saginaw native shared his story with ABC12 Sports.

