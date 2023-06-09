Saginaw's Karim McCune's journey from junior college to UNLV

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Karim McCune's path to Division I college football was far from easy.
A high school basketball star at Saginaw High School, McCune decided he wanted to pivot to playing football late in his high school career.
After considering a few different post-high school options, he went to junior college Monterey Peninsula College with the goal of eventually transferring to a Division I school.
After an electric freshman campaign that him post 322 receiving yards with 6 touchdowns in 2022, McCune accepted a scholarship offer from UNLV.
The Saginaw native shared his story with ABC12 Sports.