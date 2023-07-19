Sixth-annual Vehicle City Gridiron Classic begins Aug. 24

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The sixth annual Flint & Genesee Vehicle City Gridiron Classic is scheduled to begin on Aug. 24 at Kettering University's Atwood Stadium.

Games will feature matchups between intra-county rivals as well as schools from outside of the county, including two-time defending state champion Warren De La Salle Collegiate.

The eight schools competing this year include Clio, Mt. Morris, Warren De La Salle Collegiate, Davison, Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy, Hamady, Kearsley and Carmen Ainsworth.

A doubleheader will begin the tournament on Aug. 24 at 4 p.m. when Clio takes on Mt. Morris. Then, at 7:30 p.m., Warren De La Salle Collegiate will take on Davison.

Another doubleheader will take place on Aug. 25 with games against Harper Wood Chandler Park Academy against Hamady at 4 p.m., then Kearsley and Carmon-Ainsworth at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the tournament are $8 at the gate. Online tickets will go on sale two weeks before the event at gofan.co for $9, including a processing fee. Parking at the stadium costs $5.

More information can be found online at flintandgenesee.org.