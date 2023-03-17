Spartan fans at St. Patrick's Day NCAA match-up game against USC

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJRT) – St. Patrick’s Day wasn’t the only reason to wear green on Friday.
It was the perfect day for Spartan fans to wear green in support of Michigan State. The team was playing against the USC Trojans in the NCAA first round matchup in Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena.
Majority of the fans at the event were draped in green and white attire. They were excited to be at the game.
“St. Patrick’s Day, day made for Michigan State,” said Spartan fan Emily Rose.
Michigan State defeated the Trojans 72-62.