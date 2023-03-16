 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Spartan fans filled stands for practice game ahead of NCAA match-up

  • Updated
  • 0

Michigan State held a final practice on Thursday before the anticipated match-up in the NCAA Tournament against USC.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJRT) – Michigan State University and University of Southern California will face-off at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio on Friday.

Michigan State held a final practice on Thursday before the anticipated match-up in the NCAA Tournament against USC.

Spartan fans filled the stands for the practice, which included a father and son who had traveled all the way from Harbor Beach, Michigan.

Coming into the first round of the game against USC, Spartans are 3-3 in their last six games. Tom Izzo said that he has seen flashes from the team, but they just haven’t put everything together.

“Everyone gets to make a mistake if you want to go home,” said Izzo. “If you don’t want to go home, you don’t get to make a lot of mistakes, that’s just the nature of the beast.”

The game is at 12:15 p.m. on Friday. Tune into ABC12 News at five and six for highlights and fan reactions. 

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you