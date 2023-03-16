Spartan fans filled stands for practice game ahead of NCAA match-up

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJRT) – Michigan State University and University of Southern California will face-off at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio on Friday.
Michigan State held a final practice on Thursday before the anticipated match-up in the NCAA Tournament against USC.
Spartan fans filled the stands for the practice, which included a father and son who had traveled all the way from Harbor Beach, Michigan.
Coming into the first round of the game against USC, Spartans are 3-3 in their last six games. Tom Izzo said that he has seen flashes from the team, but they just haven’t put everything together.
“Everyone gets to make a mistake if you want to go home,” said Izzo. “If you don’t want to go home, you don’t get to make a lot of mistakes, that’s just the nature of the beast.”
The game is at 12:15 p.m. on Friday. Tune into ABC12 News at five and six for highlights and fan reactions.