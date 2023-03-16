Spartan fans traveled near and far ahead of NCAA tournament match-up

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJRT) – Few things can get in between a fan and the love for their team, not even long hours on the road.
Spartan fans traveled from near and far to get to Columbus, Ohio for the NCAA Tournament game that will take place on Friday at Nationwide Arena.
Fans local to the state of Ohio didn’t travel very far for the anticipated match, but fans like Jackie Ness were a bit more dedicated in their journey to be in attendance.
“We’re from Boise, Idaho,” said Ness. “I grew up in Lansing, so I follow the Spartans all around.”
The fans in attendance are happy to be in Columbus to cheer on the Green and White. Spartan alumni Erin Bratcher said they hope the team wins the entire tournament this year.
“I’m hoping they go all the way,” said Bratcher. “It would be amazing to see them win again.”