Spartans excited to continue March Madness at the Mecca

NEW YORK (WJRT) - A day before their Sweet 16 game against Kansas State, the Michigan State Spartans were enthusiastic about the opportunity to play at Madison Square Garden.
Some Spartans have experience playing at MSG, like senior forward Malik Hall, who played at the Garden as a freshman at MSU, and graduate student forward Joey Hauser, who played there in the Big East Tournament when he was with Marquette.
For many other Spartans, this will be their first opportunity.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo has coached at Madison Square Garden several time over the course of his career. He says it's always been a special place to him.
"When you talk to -- for us, the Steve Smiths and Magic Johnsons, there's nothing like the mecca. There's nothing like Madison Square Garden."
"When we have the opportunity to play here, I always talk about it as a privilege. We get to play in a lot of great places, but it's not just college basketball, either, as you know. It's basketball, period. It doesn't matter what it is. This place is known for it, and you know what, I'm not saying I've had a lot of great success here, so this will be a good weekend to change that."
Michigan State's Sweet 16 game against Kansas State starts at 6:30 p.m.