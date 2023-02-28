Students of Hamady High School will livestream the Flint United home opener

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – The students of Hamady High School will be livestreaming the Flint United Basketball home opener.
The owner of Flint United, Kevin Mays and the principal of Hamady High School, Dionna Ross, worked together to make the collaboration possible.
Mays wanted to bring Flint United Basketball to the community and thought that by utilizing the school, it would be a great way to do just that.
This is the first time that the high school students will be helping Flint United.
The game is at 11 a.m. on Friday at Hamady High School and Flint United will face the Bobkats.
To watch the game tune into TBLTV.TV.