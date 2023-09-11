Suspended coach Mel Tucker calls harassment allegations 'completely false' in statement

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - On Monday, suspended Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker released a statement in response to sexual harassment allegations made against him.
“Brenda Tracy’s allegations of harassment are completely false,” Tucker said.
Tucker went on to say in the statement, released through his attorney, Jennifer Z. Belveal, that the relationship between he and Tracy “grew into an intimate, adult relationship.
Tracy is a rape survivor and activist, who partnered with Tucker and the football team starting in 2021 to advocate for sexual assault awareness initiatives.
Tracy accused Tucker of touching himself during a phone call with her in 2022 and filed a complaint with the university.
Michigan State hired a Title IX attorney to investigate Tracy’s complaint. That investigation concluded on July 25.
A hearing is scheduled for October 5th and 6th to determine if Tucker violated the school’s sexual misconduct policy.