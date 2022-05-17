SVSU head softball coach resigns after 2 years, for personal reasons

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - After two seasons as the Saginaw Valley State University Head Softball Coach, Christie Ambrosi has resigned for personal reasons.
On Tuesday, it was released that she hadn't been with the team since April and missed their run to the NCAA Division Two national tournament and their GLIAC Tournament Championship.
In her first season as coach, SVSU finished with a record of 29-17 and has a total record with the Cardinals of 51-29 through her time in 2022.
The Cardinals said that the search will begin immediately for the program's 17th Head Coach.