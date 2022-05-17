 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SVSU head softball coach resigns after 2 years, for personal reasons

  • Updated
  • 0
Saginaw Valley State University Head Softball Coach, Christie Ambrosi
SVSU Athletics

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - After two seasons as the Saginaw Valley State University Head Softball Coach, Christie Ambrosi has resigned for personal reasons.

On Tuesday, it was released that she hadn't been with the team since April and missed their run to the NCAA Division Two national tournament and their GLIAC Tournament Championship.

In her first season as coach, SVSU finished with a record of 29-17 and has a total record with the Cardinals of 51-29 through her time in 2022.

The Cardinals said that the search will begin immediately for the program's 17th Head Coach.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you