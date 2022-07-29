SVSU names Adam Piotrowicz new baseball head coach

SAGINAW, MICH. (WJRT) - Saginaw Valley State named Adam Piotrowicz as their new baseball head coach.
His last job was the associate baseball head coach at Western Michigan.
Adam is a swiss-army knife, he started at Western in 2013 and held jobs as the recruiting coordinator, hitting coach and catch coaching.
He will the Cardinals sixth head coach in program history.
"I'd like to thank Angela Pohl, Chris Winter, and the entire hiring committee for the opportunity to lead Saginaw Valley State baseball," Piotrowicz said. "I'm honored to be able to lead these student-athletes and this program. I look forward to helping these young men develop the tools necessary to achieve success on and off the diamond. This is a talented roster returning and I can't wait to hit the ground running this fall!"