Swartz Creek defensive end Jacob Booth signs with CMU

  • Updated
  • 0
Jacob Booth, CMU signee, smiling for the camera

Jacob Booth, CMU signee, smiling for the camera

12 Dragons sign letters of intent

SWARTZ CREEK, MICH. (WJRT) - Swartz Creek defensive end Jacob Booth signed with Central Michigan University. 

Booth says the decision was easy once he got on campus at Mt. Pleasant. 

"I did my official visit in December and got a chance to meet all the coaches and you know in person and you know, get a good feel for who they are as people," said Booth. "And who they are as coaches and they really care about their players up there and you can tell that you know, and how the program has been been just keep going. I love Coach Mac, and what they're doing up there and I'm excited to be there."

