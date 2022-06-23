Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village campers get free football gear

FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - The Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village hosted a football camp for about two dozens kids Where each of them got a free uniform and football equipment.
The event was made possible by Adidas and TUFF, which is a uniform funding foundation.
But, the gear wasn't the icing on the cake, three Michigan football players also showed-up in Flint to speak the kids and inspire them to reach their dreams.
"My favorite part is seeing the smile on the kids faces. Especially when we do the uniform reveal," said Joel Honigford, Michigan grad student tight end.