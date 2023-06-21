 Skip to main content
Team Black defeats Team Gold in Bruin Club All-Star Baseball Game

  Updated
  • 0
Goodrich's Bob and Jack Foreback exchange high-fives at Bruin Club All-Star Game

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - In a celebration of the Flint area's best baseball players, Fenton's Kyle Crow helped Team Black defeat Goodrich's Bob and Jack Foreback and Team Gold, 11-6.

