Ten years after legendary hit, Bay City Western baseball coach beats cancer

AUBURN, Mich. (WJRT) - Ten years ago, Brendan "Bubba" Harrison delivered the signature moment for the Bay City Western baseball team, hitting the game-winning RBI to help the Warriors win the Division 1 state title.
Ten years later, Harrison was faced with an entirely different type of adversity, a battle with colon cancer.
He says the sport that gave him one of the proudest moments of his athletic career brought him solace in his most challenging moments.
