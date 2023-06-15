 Skip to main content
Ten years after legendary hit, Bay City Western baseball coach beats cancer

  • Updated
After battle with cancer, Brendan "Bubba" Harrison emerges from hospital to crowd of supporters
Courtesy: Brendan and Kennedi Harrison

AUBURN, Mich. (WJRT) - Ten years ago, Brendan "Bubba" Harrison delivered the signature moment for the Bay City Western baseball team, hitting the game-winning RBI to help the Warriors win the Division 1 state title.

Ten years later, Harrison was faced with an entirely different type of adversity, a battle with colon cancer.

He says the sport that gave him one of the proudest moments of his athletic career brought him solace in his most challenging moments.

Harrison shared his story with ABC12 Sports in the video above.

