"That's us in 6 years!" - USA softball inspires the next generation

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - On Saturday, Unionville-Sebewaing won their fourth straight state championship, defeating Mendon in a thrilling 5-4 contest.
Behind the USA dugout sat an enthusiastic squad of youth softball players, who play for a team called USA Pride, cheering for the Patriots after every big play.
When Jenna Gremel hit a momentum-changing 3-run home run in the fourth inning, they cheered with glee. One of the girls, named Charlotte, waved a sign that said, 'All Gas, No Brakes,' one of the team's catchphrases.
Another sign read, 'That's Us in 6 Years!" When Rylie Betson caught the game-sealing out, the Patriots made history, securing their 4th straight championship and an MHSAA-record 9th championship in program history.
The USA varsity softball players are role models for the USA Pride players. The Patriots remember what is was like being in the shoes of the ambitious youth softball players.
"When I was younger, that's all I really wanted," Betson said.
"We were watching [former Michigan Miss Softball and Stanford pitcher] Nikki Bauer and them win it, and now we're winning it," senior Olivia Jubar said. "It's just amazing."
When the state champs received their trophy, the USA Pride players looked on in awe.
As Charlotte put it, "It's like watching famous softball players. And they're like all my friends."