The Essexville-Garber cheer team will perform at the Citrus Bowl

ESSEXVILLE, MICH. (WJRT) - The Dukes Cheer team will be heading to the Citrus Bowl on January 2nd.

Essexville-Garber has been performing at the Universal Cheerleaders Association camp at Michigan State this week.

Dukes' Katelyn Morris, Baleigh Jezowski, Dasia Johnson, and Marissa Causley were chosen as All-Americans for the camp and their entire team qualified to perform with UCA during the Citrus Bowl. 

Garber dominated the three day competition winning the superior awards in dance, chant, coaches spirit leadership and they won the spirit banana two out of the three days. 

